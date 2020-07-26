ODESSA - Clarence Barton "C.B." Choate, Jr., age 76, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2020 at home with his wife and family at his side. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Byron McWilliams of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. C.B. was born in El Paso, Texas to Clarence, Sr. and Mary Choate on July 26, 1943. He married Kathy Lee Neves on September 20, 1973 in Odessa, Texas. C.B. was a graduate of Odessa High School, Odessa College and TECIOSE, with a B.A. in law enforcement. He worked 38 years for Odessa Police Department. When C.B retired from the police department, he went to work the next day as Chief Deputy for Ector County Sheriff Office and there he served for 4 years. He also worked 5 years for ECISD. C.B. was a member of Texas Crime Prevention Association, where he held several offices, including President, earning numerous awards for Odessa and the Glenn Conner Award (highest award given in Texas Crime Prevention). He was in the Grandview Lions Club. C.B. was also a life member of Region 18 PTA and a 10-year volunteer in public schools. C.B. is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary; brother, Thomas A. Choate; and sister, Alice Mahurin. C.B. is survived by his wife and partner of 51 years, Kathy; son, Jimmy Shane Choate and partner, Billy Waldron of Houston, Texas; daughter, Stacey Choate Espinosa and spouse, Christopher of Odessa; grandsons, Kristofer and Jimmy, both of Odessa; great grandchildren, Lane Choate and Karson Drake and their mother, Robyn Green, all of Odessa; and his beloved sidekick, Dixie Ann. Pallbearers will be Michael Meisenheimer, Chris Espinosa, Kris Choate, Jimmy R. Choate, Billy Waldron and Jim S. Choate. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
