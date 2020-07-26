1/1
Clarence Barton "C.B." Choate Jr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Clarence Barton "C.B." Choate, Jr., age 76, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2020 at home with his wife and family at his side. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Byron McWilliams of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. C.B. was born in El Paso, Texas to Clarence, Sr. and Mary Choate on July 26, 1943. He married Kathy Lee Neves on September 20, 1973 in Odessa, Texas. C.B. was a graduate of Odessa High School, Odessa College and TECIOSE, with a B.A. in law enforcement. He worked 38 years for Odessa Police Department. When C.B retired from the police department, he went to work the next day as Chief Deputy for Ector County Sheriff Office and there he served for 4 years. He also worked 5 years for ECISD. C.B. was a member of Texas Crime Prevention Association, where he held several offices, including President, earning numerous awards for Odessa and the Glenn Conner Award (highest award given in Texas Crime Prevention). He was in the Grandview Lions Club. C.B. was also a life member of Region 18 PTA and a 10-year volunteer in public schools. C.B. is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary; brother, Thomas A. Choate; and sister, Alice Mahurin. C.B. is survived by his wife and partner of 51 years, Kathy; son, Jimmy Shane Choate and partner, Billy Waldron of Houston, Texas; daughter, Stacey Choate Espinosa and spouse, Christopher of Odessa; grandsons, Kristofer and Jimmy, both of Odessa; great grandchildren, Lane Choate and Karson Drake and their mother, Robyn Green, all of Odessa; and his beloved sidekick, Dixie Ann. Pallbearers will be Michael Meisenheimer, Chris Espinosa, Kris Choate, Jimmy R. Choate, Billy Waldron and Jim S. Choate. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved