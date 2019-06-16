Home

Clarence Bradley Roberts


Clarence Bradley Roberts Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Clarence Bradley Roberts, of Odessa, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born in Brownwood, TX to Vernon and Bess (White) Roberts on January 12, 1928. He attended school in both Brownwood and Erath County Texas. During his senior year at the age of 18, he joined the Navy and fought in WWII proudly serving on the U.S.S. Battleship Wisconsin. After his service in the Navy, he moved to West Texas where he lived until his passing. Brad worked in the oilfield, construction, ECISD transportation, and Odessa College before he retired in 1991.

Brad lived a long happy adventurous life alongside his wife and family. He left his children and grandchildren with life tools and small pieces of advice that we will continue to draw from throughout our lives. He lived his life through his children and grandchildren with boundless love.

Brad is preceded in death by his wife: Doris Roberts and grandson: Tanner B. Seedig.

He is survived by his children: Lloyd Roberts and wife Jana of College Station, Lori Hostas and husband Marcus of Midland, and Larry Roberts and wife Christy of Waco; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and sister: Rheta Duncan of Odessa.

Brad's family would like to express our infinite gratitude to a very special family: Jason and Brandy Secrest and their daughters: Cheyenne, Payton, and Carley for their love and care they gave him the past two years.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Odessa American on June 16, 2019
