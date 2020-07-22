ODESSA - Clarence Anthony Smith, better known by family, friends, and acquaintances as C.A. Smith was born on Sunday morning, August 24, 1930, at home in Healdton, Oklahoma, to Verda Mathews, Smith 1901-1985 and Tom E. Smith 1900-1970. He is preceded in death by Tom and Verda, and a sister, Olive Belle Smith Teel 1927-2006. C.A. attended elementary and high school in Healdton. While in school, he was active in all music programs, being Healdton's boy's glee club, mixed chorus, boy's quartet, mixed quartet, and sang baritone, and bass solo's, in district and state competition. He loved to sing the songs of the church and attended Stamp's Quartet School of music, in 1946 and 1947.
He served in the United States Navy for four years, in Adak Alaska, for one year and on the Destroyer Rowan (DD-782) for three years. Upon discharge he worked for Oil Well Supply in Cement, Oklahoma, then moved to Odessa, Texas, where he worked for The Texas Company, continuing to work for Texaco for thirty-two years of service in Andrews, Texas. C. A. was baptized into Christ for the remission of sins when he was twelve years old, in 1942, by Brother Clovis Cook in a stock pond near Healdton. In 1953, he married the love of his life, Betty Iva Jo Byrd, Smith, his father Tom Smith performing the ceremony, in Glendora, CA, on February 14, 1953. At the time of her death, they had been married fifty-nine tears and four months, glorious years, that brought them three precious children, Connie, Dale and Randall. Their children Connie, who married Dyke Culp, brought them Kyndall Culp Baze, Katlyn Culp who died at birth, Landon, and Kallie Culp Wesson. Dale brought them April Smith Culp and Ashly Smith Tippy. Randall who married Tammy McMillon, who brought them Colten, Layten and Carlee Smith.
After Iva Jo's death, we were blessed with many great grandchildren: Karalyne Grace, Addilyn Faith, Riley Jo, Brooklyn Kate, Andie Jo, Ava Rae, Jolene Ray, Wells Eleanor, Carter Craig, Braham Logan and Jett Landon
How C.A. wished Iva Jo had been able to see her great grandchildren.
C.A. is preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Iva Jo Smith, his grandson, Layten Eugene Smith, his granddaughter, Katlyn Jo and his son in law, Dyke Culp.
C.A. and Iva Jo moved to Odessa to be near their children during Iva Jo's sickness. She only lived six months after that, passing away on June 8, 2012.
C.A. preached his first sermon at the age of 16 in the first young men's meeting in Oklahoma City, OK. Afterwards he was inspired to preach the gospel full time. He held Gospel Meetings in Healdton, OK, Graham. OK, where eight souls were baptized into Christ and twelve made confession of sins and were restored to their first love. Then his Dad ordained him as an Evangelist, and he preached in Oklahoma, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas and California. He did all he espoused knew no bounds, following in his father's footsteps whom he admired so much. He served God in the Andrews congregation for fifty years, where he and Iva Jo were tireless workers together, for the Lord. Both hoped and prayed that the church there will be sound and faithful, until the Lord comes again. After Iva Jo's death, C.A.'s children transported him to Andrews, every Lord's day, and he considers himself fortunate to have children that would do that for him.
C.A. had the privilege of baptizing into Christ, his son in law, Dyke Culp, and three of his granddaughters, Kyndall Baze, Kallie Wesson and Carlee Smith. He hoped to baptize the rest of his grandchildren before he passed on.
He admonishes all to be faithful until death and labor for the Lord, until he calls you home.
