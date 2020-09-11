ODESSA - Clarence Neal Johnson passed away at his residence on September 4, 2020 in Odessa, TX at the age of 66. Neal was born on April 29, 1954 in Odessa, TX to Billie (Mangan) Holliday and Clarence (Bucky) Johnson. He was a 1972 graduate of Permian High School.
Neal worked the Oil Fields of West Texas and Construction for most of his years. Neal will be remembered for his sense of humor, artistic talent and love for his family and friends.
Neal is survived by his children; Marshall Neal Johnson and his wife Shaquitha of Odessa, TX and Erica Balcazar and her husband Michael of Odessa, TX. Neal was blessed with eight loving grandchildren, Sophia, Cameron, Madelyn, Myles, Mylla Johnson and Elijah, Kailynn and Lalah Rose Balcazar. Sisters: Vicki Holliday of Midland, TX, Serena Freeland (Paul) of Odessa, TX and Sherry McCrary (Bruce) of Odessa, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Billie (Mangan) Holliday of Odessa, TX and Clarence (Bucky) Johnson of Brownwood, TX.
Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the Management and Residents of Disciples Village of Odessa. Neal loved his time residing there and the new friendships he made. We are grateful for the experiences and happiness he found with all of you.
Celebration of Life is pending further notice. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice
.