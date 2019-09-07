|
GRANDFALLS, TEXAS - Clay Wristen, 74, passed away on September 4, 2019 in Midland, Texas. He was born on November 4, 1944 to Pete and Francis Wristen in Monahans, Texas.
He was long time member of the Church of Christ in Grandfalls, Texas. Clay was a plant operator for over 30 years and was a lifelong rancher. He was an avid deer hunter and marksman shooter.
Clay is proceeded in death by his father Pete Wristen, mother Francis and daughter Belinda Burns.
He is survived by wife Jeanette Wristen, Daughter Sandra Burke, Daughter Pam Bowden, Stepdaughter Melissa Northam, Stepson Shane Muncy. Grandchildren Rex, Sean, Ryan, Alexandra, Chris, Autumn, Brandon, Gunner, Brandi, Danielle, Thomas, Dustin, Jesseca, Kimberly, Samantha, Christopher, Joey, Stephanie and numerous great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 5, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Harkey Funeral Home. Services will be Friday at 2pm September 6, 2019 at Church of Christ in Grandfalls, Texas. Burial to follow at Tamarisk Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Muncy, Joey Muncy, Brandon Arriola, Dustin Burns, Thomas Burns, Austin Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Wristen, Larry Hunt, Todd Hunt, Stanley Miles, Aaron Williams.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 7, 2019