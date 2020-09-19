Cleotilde Sauceda

ODESSA - She was born on June 3,1941 in Val Paraíso Zacatecas mx. to Guillermo Carrillo and María Félix Ramos that preside her in death. She married her husband Antonio Sauceda on January 10,1963. She is survived by her husband Antonio Sauceda. Her daughter Irma Sauceda, son Juan José Sauceda his wife Gina Zargoza, daughter Angelica S Hernandez her husband Rogelio Hernandez, daughter Rebecca S Santiesteban her husband Samuel Santiesteban, daughter Enedina S Fierro her husband Alberto Fierro, daughter Antonio Sauceda, 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Her brother Roberto Carrillo his wife Lorina Carrillo , brother Jose Carrillo, sister Maria Rivera her husband Francisco Rivera And was loved by many nieces and nephews.



She dedicated her life to God as a Jehovah's Witness in 1974. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend. She loved to shop. She loved to read her Bible and teach others Bible teachings. She was caring, hospitable and always willing to help her family and friends She passed firmly in her faith and hope of a resurrection in which she will see her family and friends again.



