Clifford Ennis Vickrey


1942 - 2020
Clifford Ennis Vickrey Obituary
ODESSA - Clifford Ennis Vickrey, age 78, of Odessa, Texas passed from this life to his heavenly home on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Odessa. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Services will be held in Milfay, Oklahoma and he will be laid to rest at Black Vickrey Cemetery in Stroud, Oklahoma. Clifford was born in Stroud, Oklahoma to Bud Franklin Vickrey and Lula Case Vickrey on February 9, 1942. He went to Milfay High School in Milfay, Oklahoma where he excelled in basketball and track. After high school, he headed to Texas and spent most of his career as an electrician in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed playing fastpitch softball in his younger years and later enjoyed coaching girls fastpitch. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing, hunting, and looking for arrowheads. He loved spending time with family and having coffee at the cafe with his friends. Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Clara Smart Vickrey; parents, Bud and Lula Vickrey; brothers, Clyde Vickrey and Robert Vickrey; and sisters, Eva Weems and Sandra DeCamp. He is survived by his beloved companion, Cindy Stevens; son, Clifton Vickrey and wife, Donna; daughters LaCrisa Shannon and husband, Steve, and LaCliffta Newby; stepsons, Charles Bates and wife, Jennifer, and Johnny Bates and wife, Lisa; brother, Gene Vickrey, and sisters, Nadine Henson, Zelma Stephan, and Alice Dodd; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the at or to the family cemetery at Black Cemetery Fund c/o Barbara Vickrey, 31911 S 513th W Avenue, Depew, OK 74028. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home in Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 29, 2020
