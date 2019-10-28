|
GRAPEVINE - Clifton Ray "Russ" Russell of Keller, Texas, formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baylor-Scott & White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel with Reverend Clydel Chapman officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Russ was born on September 13, 1949 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He was a bright, serious boy with a love of country that led him to join the US Marine Corp at 17 years old, attaining the rank of corporal. When his tour of duty in the Vietnam War was over in 1969, he returned home and after a few false starts, found his life-long career in the oil fields of West Texas. On July 26, 1993, Russ married the love of his life, Linda, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After he retired, Russ entertained himself watching sci-fi movies, tinkering around with his tools, working in the yard with Linda, visiting with his grandchildren and playing with his dog.
Russ is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Mary Lou Chatfield and his step-father, Don Chatfield.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda, his children, Dana & Dempsey Grosenbacher, Deanna & Robyn Russell, Neely & Eric Waller, Joseph Baker, and Rotlee, his loyal dog. Russ leaves behind his adoring grandchildren; Michael & Natalie Waller, Laura Russell, Bryce Waller, Kaden Grosenbacher, and Katie Waller. They, along with his only sister, Deborah Tullos and many other relatives will always remember the smart, funny and loving man he was. Russ will be greatly missed.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 28, 2019