|
|
LUBBOCK - Clinton Walter Forbes (C.W.) was beautifully and peacefully ushered into Heaven on October 14, 2019. He was 86 years old and died at home surrounded by his wife of 68 years and his children.
Clinton was born in Clovis, New Mexico on December 4, 1932 to Essie Mae and Walter G. Forbes. He and his sister, Jerrie Mae Langen, spent their childhood in Borger. Clinton graduated from Borger High School in May of 1951. Shortly after, he married Barbara Jameson on May 29, 1951. For a time, Clinton and Barbara lived in Plainview where he graduated from Wayland Baptist University in 1959. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Education from UTPB in the mid-1970s. Clinton was a life-long educator whose career spanned from 1959 through his retirement in 1992. He taught junior high and high school students in Stinnett and Pampa. Later, he taught at Odessa College as an instructor in the mid-management department.
Clinton was much loved and will be remembered by his wife Barbara and their four children and spouses, Susan Hardy and husband Steve, Sam Forbes and wife Vanda, Sharon Zumwalt and husband Jay, and Stephen Forbes and wife Betty. He was much loved by his ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren, who all affectionately knew him as "Gamps."
Throughout his life, Clinton loved to create and build. He and Barbara built a mountain home at Bonita Park Camp and Conference Center near Ruidoso, NM, where they spent sixteen very happy years living and serving as volunteers at the camp. They joyfully shared their home with family and friends. Many beautiful memories were made there.
Clinton was an avid wood carver and was a skilled craftsman with stained glass. Many might remember him from the Merry Go Round Stained-Glass Studio in Odessa where he taught others the art of stained glass. At home, he could be found in his "shop" working and chatting with family and friends. He was happiest when he was creating, and the art that he left behind is treasured by his family.
When he was young, Clinton accepted Christ as his Savior and Lord. In a recent conversation, he reminisced about the experience with family. From then on, he was a faithful believer and follower of Christ throughout his long and meaningful life. Isaiah 46:3b-4 was comforting to him and continues to comfort his family: "Listen to me, you whom I have upheld since you were conceived and have carried since your birth. Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you. I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you."
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1st at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church in Lubbock. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiana Avenue Baptist Church's mission fund or Bonita Park Camp and Conference Center. Indiana Avenue Baptist Church, 9507 Indiana Ave ,Lubbock, TX 79423
806.797.9704 [email protected] Bonita Park Camp and Conference Center, 200 Bonita Park Road, Angus, NM 88316,575-336-4404, bonitapark.com, [email protected]
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 20, 2019