ODESSA - Clyde Burnice "Tip" Tippett passed away on September 20, 2020 in Odessa, TX.
Clyde Burnice Tippett, known to family and friends as "Tip" or the "Boss Man" was born in Crews, TX to Clyde and Fannie Tippett on June 2, 1934. He went to school in Novice, TX and graduated from Novice High School. He married the love of his life, Doris Foster on September 17, 1953 in Ballinger, TX. He always joked around that he had to wait for her to grow up so he could marry her. Tip and Doris lived in Crews, TX until moving to Hobbs, NM for a number of years. They moved to Odessa, TX in 1969 to continue his life long career in the oilfield business. He took his family overseas to Tehran, Iran for two years from 1974-1976 while employed by Inter-Air Drill. He returned to Odessa where he would live for the remainder of his life. He completed his career in the oilfield by retiring from Key Energy.
Tip enjoyed many things like watching football (the Dallas Cowboys was his team), throwing darts and having friends and family over for "dart tournaments" and many other things. But his favorite thing of all was fishing! It didn't matter if it was ten degrees outside with ice or snow, or one hundred ten degrees of sweltering heat, he could fish. Not only could he catch them, he could cook them as well. He had his own secret recipe that made the best fish. He was a family man that loved having family and friends over for his famous fish fries. He was also an avid dancer. He especially like the waltz. He and Doris won several waltzing contests together.
Tip is preceded in death by both of his parents, his six sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Doris, two Daughters, Debbie Crawford and husband Mickey of Bridgeport, TX, Cyndi Porter and husband, Larry, of Odessa, TX, and one son, Dusty Tippett of Odessa, TX, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren, and nine great-great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Taggart officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Crawford Jr., Dustin Tippett, Justin Tippett, Stephen Whatley, Austin Burba, Dawson Crawford, David Arnold, and Eric Arnold.
The family of "Tip" Tippett wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Heart 2 Heart organization, especially Nanci, Miriam, Marie, Nori and Chris.
