HOUSTON - COLENE FROST OBITUARY
Colene was born in Odessa, TX on December 6, 1938 to Robert and Elba Watson. She was the oldest of four children. Colene had two sisters, whom she was always very close to, and a younger brother. She loved growing up in Odessa and the stories from her childhood always reflected a loving family and a happy childhood. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior as a child and her faith was always an important driving force in her life. While attending Odessa High School, Colene enjoyed singing in the choir and had a life-long love of music. Throughout her life she surrounded herself and her family with classical music. But one of her favorite memories from high school was meeting Jack, her future husband! They were high school sweethearts their senior year and Colene always liked Jack's athletic legs. After graduating from Odessa High School, Colene attended Texas Women's University for a year. Then on January 25, 1959, she and Jack married at First Christian Church in Odessa. A year later they started a family. They had three children together. Colene was a homemaker and loved being a mother to Hayden, Mark, and Crystal.
The family attended Crescent Park Baptist Church where Colene enjoyed the ladies Sunday school class. They were a very close group of women for several years. When a church family had a loved one in the hospital or someone pass away, she would be one of the first to prepare and deliver a warm home cooked meal to them.
Colene and Jack were regular campers to Paisano Baptist Encampment just outside Alpine, TX for over fifty years. Many friends were made here over the years and Colene loved the Bible studies and worship services in the tabernacle. This rugged mountain area of West Texas was another reason Colene loved West Texas.
In 1994, Colene and Jack were commissioned through the Baptist General Convention of Texas to be part of the Mission Service Corp. They spent several years traveling to various churches in the large West Texas territory sharing about missions and the different kinds of ministries that were a part of missions that others could become a part of as a way to share the love and Good News of Jesus Christ.
Colene was a very intelligent and meticulous woman. She was repurposing old items before "vintage" was the trend and she was frugal in creative ways. When she married, Colene learned how to sew and sewed many clothes for her daughter and herself over the years. She had an eye for beauty and knew how to take simple items to add a splash of color or character to a room. She loved making her house a home.
Colene is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Jack C. Frost, her children James Hayden Frost, John Mark Frost, Crystal Frost Rogers and son-in-law Keith Warren Rogers, her grandchildren, Haylee Jo Oliver, Jacob Neal Frost, David Bruce Rogers, and Elizabeth Ann Rogers, two great-grandchildren Harper Grace Oliver and Hollen Ray Oliver, her siblings Charolette Collie, Lou Cook, and Bill Watson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her sweet spirit and her quiet service of love to others will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or donate funds for trees at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 pm at North Side Baptist Church, 100 W 50th St, Odessa, TX. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will be hosting an outdoor (carport) visitation on Saturday from 10:00-12:00 at 1605 Wedgewood. Guests may come and go during that time.
At the family's request all COVID precautions will be followed at all gatherings. All who attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.