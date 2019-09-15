|
ODESSA - On September 11, 2019, Cora Jean Scott, age 83, took the wings of a dove and departed this life. She was born on August 29, 1936 in Commerce, Texas to the proud parents, Henrietta Hatcher and Melvin Wilburn.
She was reared in Commerce, TX where she attended public school and graduated from Norris High School. Cora was a good student in school, and she played basketball.
She and her mother later relocated to Odessa, Texas. Cora worked in private homes. She later married Tom Earl Scott and to this union three children were born, Lee ToDaryl Wilburn, Kim Wilburn and Sandra Wilburn.
Cora accepted the Lord and attended Rose of Sharon Baptist Church.
Cora enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. She loved her family and took pride in preparing delicious meals. Baking was her hobby. She would frequently bake cakes, pies, and cookies. She would share her pastries with anyone that stopped by.
She enjoyed being at home. Watching her television shows and reading, were her favorite things to do. She filled her home with love, warmth and the aroma of scented candles.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Henrietta Hatcher, Father, Melvin Wilburn, brother, W.H. Hatcher, son, Kim Wilburn, grandson, Skyler Wilburn, Aunts, Cora Alexander and Esther Faye Ervin, special cousins Catherine and J.T. Moore, grandmother, Odessa Hatcher and Brother- in-law, Louis Gadlin.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Lee ToDaryl Wilburn, and Sandra Wilburn. Sister, Mildred Gadlin (Commerce, Tx), Brother, Bobby Ray Kelly. Four grandchildren, Nicole Thomas, Tyrone Thomas, (April), Ja'Quay
Wilburn (Anessia) and Marquette Wilburn. Seven greatgrandchildren, Jaidyn, Maisyn, Grayson, Maze, and Milez Wilburn. Kaeydence Thomas, and Keldric Thomas, and a host of relatives and friends.
Cora was a precious daughter, close sister, loving mother, compassionate grandmother, kind friend, and loving to many people. Cora was a very special person and she will be missed by her family and loved ones. She will always be remembered and her legacy will live on forever.
The Wilburn family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Madison Nursing Facility and Medical Center Hospital for their attentiveness and professional care.
Services for Cora Jean Scott are scheduled for Friday, September 20, 2019 at Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 1615 East Murphy Street, Odessa, Texas at 1:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Martinez Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 15, 2019