ODESSA - Graveside services for Darias Corinne Cravatt, 85, of Odessa, TX, formerly of Pontotoc, OK are 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Rosedale Cemetery in Ada, OK.
Ms. Cravatt died June 7, 2019 at an Odessa hospital. She was born December 29, 1933 at Pauls Valley, OK to Darias and Bertha Huffman Cravatt.
Ms. Cravatt was previously a private duty certified nurse's aide.
Survivors include a daughter, Mary Martin and husband Jerry, Baytown, TX; two grandchildren, Jonathan Runnels and Lisa Torres; a brother, Frinchey Rolen; and two sisters, Rita Briscoe and husband Tomie and Mary Murphy and husband Larry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nena Fay Caldwell; three sisters; a brother; and her grandparents.
Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019