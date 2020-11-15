1/1
Cornealia Francis "Connie" (Gulley) Dominey
1936 - 2020
ODESSA - Connie was born in Ballinger, TX to Robert and Zula Gulley eighty four years ago. She had two brothers, Bobby and Tommy Gulley. At the age of 15, Connie was a tall, dark haired beauty who caught the eye of Robert Dominey while working at Watts Burger. They married and loved each other for 40 years until his passing in 1991. Connie was strong in her faith, had such a quick wit, loved crosswords, the Dallas Cowboys and family gatherings with big Mexican dinners and Blue Bell ice cream.

They were blessed with 6 children: Robert Dominey and wife Tressa, Tommy Dominey and wife Rhonda, and Michael "Mike" Dominey and wife Kris; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Robert Alvin Dominey; parents: Robert and Zula Gulley; daughters: Jorena Dominey, Valerie Dominey and Billie Jean Dominey.

You are gone but we have not forgotten all the memories you have left behind within our hearts.

A viewing will be held from 5-9:00 pm, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ector County Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
NOV
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ector County Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
Aunt Connie you will truly be missed I loved going to yours and Uncle Tuddy's so many beautiful memories you will never be forgotten. You will always be in my heart. Rest in peace
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
Aunt Connie you were always loving and kind. You are too well loved to ever before-gotten.
November 13, 2020
Aunt Connie you were loved by many and will be missed by many.Billie,Vickie and Janet
November 12, 2020
A candle will always burn for you, mom, and papa. I love y'all
November 12, 2020
Granny and papa (aka. Connie and Robert)
Miss you granny see you soon.
