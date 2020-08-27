MONAHANS, TEXAS - Courtney Elizabeth DeFranco, 20 of Monahans, Texas Passed away August 20th.



Courtney was born in Odessa Texas to Tino DeFranco and Rebecca Ochoa-Connally.



She Attended Monahans Highschool. She worked at the Express for many years.



Courtney was loved by everyone who knew her and her smile would brighten even the worst days.



She had a huge heart and was very forgiving. She could add flare to any party with next to no supplies,



and she would, just to make you feel special and loved. She had impeccable style and pizazz! She was loved



by many and will be tremendously missed by all and she will always be here in our hearts.



Courtney was preceeded in death by her Aunt Robin, Aunt Marlee, Grandfather Marty, Great Granny Irene Crowson,



Great Grandfather Albert Crowson, Uncle Wayne, Uncle Thomas, Aunt Yolanda, Aunt Marcella.



Courtney is survived by her parents Tino and Rebecca, her sisters Desiree and Felecity, brothers Nathan and Tino Jr, niece Jade, Grandpa Angel, Grandma Veronica, Grandparents Sonny and Shirlee.



Uncles Michael, ReyDavid, Jesus, Miguel, Christian, Oscar, Johnny, Brent, Edward.



Aunts Renee, Nikki, Corina, Jenny.



Cousions Jennifer, Jordan, Jaymee, Breela, Karen, Jasmine, Ava, Alyssa, Joshua, Dusty, Ambrose, Fazion, Sebastian, Christian



Pallbearrers Michael DeFranco, James Connally, Miguel Ochoa, ReyDavid Ochoa, Lamar Rodriguez, Fazion Barnett, Christian Ochoa, Nathan Delcido,



Tino DeFranco J.R.



Services will be held on August 28, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans TX. Funeral will be held at 2p.m.



With Marcus Zuniga of Kingdom Church. Burial will follow at Monahans Cemetery.



In liue of flowers we are asking that you please make a donation to our Online GoFundMe (hosted by Steve Venegas) or to Harkey Funeral Home.



