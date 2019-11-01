|
|
ODESSA - Cruz Melendez Jr. - son, brother, uncle and friend - left this life unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 26 and entered God's kingdom where he was received by our heavenly Father with open arms. Jr was born on April 16, 1993 in Odessa, Texas to Cruz and Olga Melendez.
He is survived by his mother Olga Leticia Melendez, his sisters, Karina Tarango, Karime Melendez and Kristyna Melendez-Carlos, all from Odessa, TX. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews Melany, Luis III, and Kailey Tarango, Daniel, Oscar and Eveanna Arredondo, and Albert Jr. and Elisa Carlos, all from Odessa, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Cruz Melendez.
Jr graduated from Odessa High School in 2011. Attended Odessa College where he received an Associate's Degree in Business. He held his CDL license and currently worked for JET Specialties which he truly enjoyed.
He was a responsible, hardworking young man that loved spending time with the family, hanging out with friends and having fun. He also loved playing football and if he wasn't playing, he was watching his beloved Indianapolis Colts.
He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. His life was too short and we will forever miss him.
Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home located at 601 N. Alleghany Odessa, Texas. Rosary will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 1, 2019