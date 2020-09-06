ODESSA - Cruz Ramirez Guzman, 69, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 3, 1951 in Mexico to Amelia (Ramirez) and Julian Guzman.He married Juanita Natividad on January 6, 1968 in Pecos. They were married for 38 years when she passed away in 2006. Cruz worked in the oilfield as a field supervisor. He loved being outside in the yard; watering the grass and trees, cleaning, and enjoying a drink in his lawn chair. When he wasn't outside, he was probably out playing his machines at the casinos. Cruz liked to stay busy and his hard working hands never stopped; he was always looking for projects around the house. He loved his grandbabies and loved and cared for his family. Cruz always had a smile on his face and loved to joke around with everyone. He was always willing to help anyone that needed it; his door was always open.Cruz is survived by his son, Michael Guzman (Alva) of Odessa; daughters, Nancy Burrola (Raul) and Rosemary Russell (Juan Carlos) of Odessa; mother, Amelia Guzman of Pecos; brothers, Lorenzo Guzman of San Antonio, Jesus Guzman, Julian Guzman and Armando Guzman, all of Pecos; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; companion, Josie Ramos of Odessa; as well as his four sons, Joey (Silvia), Ricky, Adrian & Efrain Ramos; 7 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Guzman; father, Julian Guzman; brothers, Juan and Ruben Guzman; sisters, Marina Venegas and Socorro "Corrin" Lopez; grandson, Raulito "Baby" Burrola; and great grandson, Raul Burrola III.Visitation will be Saturday, September 5th from 11 AM - 9 PM, Sunday, September 6th from 9 AM - 9 PM, and Monday, September 7th from 9 AM - 9 PM with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM on Monday at Odessa Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 8th at 10 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church followed by interment at the Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery. Matthew Guzman, Joseph Cruz Burrola, Paul Burrola, Adam Walker, Justin Payan, Derek Russell, Elias Natividad, and Calvin Arledge will serve as pallbearers.