ODESSA - Cruz Ramirez Guzman, 69, of Odessa, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Odessa. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church . Burial will follow at Rosehill section of Ector County Cemetery Arrangements are by Odessa Funeral Home of Odessa.



