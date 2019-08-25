Odessa American Obituaries
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church
3308 W Cuthbert Ave
Midlan, TX
Crystal Faye Osborn


1981 - 2019
Crystal Faye Osborn Obituary
ODESSA, TEXAS - Crystal Faye Osborn, age 37, of Odessa, Texas passed away to be with our heavenly Father on Monday August 19, 2019. Crystal was born November 6, 1981 too Mark Osborn and Cindy Lester at Odessa Regional Hospital.

She is survived by her mother and dad Cindy and Gary Otwell, and Father Mark Osborn, her brother and niece Houston and Paisley Otwell, and Children Haley and Sonny Carrasco. And many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Crystal was a women full of love and kindness. She brought a kind of joy and happiness to everyone who was blessed to be around her. The sound of her laughter brought a smile to everyone who heard it. The beauty she possessed showed not only physically but internally as well .

She was a girlie-girl to the max and enjoyed anything pink, frilly, or covered in glitter. She was recognized as the "selfie professional". She dearly loved her kitties Sissy and Neily, they are her second babies. She was in love with her children Sonny and Haley, they are her world.

A visitation for Crystal will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, 601 N Alleghaney Ave, Odessa, Texas. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church, 3308 W Cuthbert Ave, Midland, Texas. The burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens 6801 E, I-20BL, Odessa, TX.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hubbardkellyfuneralhome.com for the Osborn family.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 25, 2019
