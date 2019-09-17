Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Shipman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Darrell Shipman


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Darrell Shipman Obituary
PAINT ROCK - Curtis Darrell Shipman, 58, of Paint Rock, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Darrell was born October 13, 1960, in Abilene to Curtis Hoyt and Margaret (Loveall) Shipman. He was a graduate of Odessa High School. He married Wanda Elaine Alverson and was an oil field equipment mechanic. Darrell truly loved hunting, fishing, Bud Light, and you can't forget his big sweet tooth. He really enjoyed sitting around a table talking and drinking with all his friends and family.

Darrell was a huge handyman, a real jack-of-all-trades. He would help anyone, no questions asked, and his wife, Wanda was always there right by his side, yelling at him, "lizard lips!"

He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Shipman, and mother-in-law, Bernice Grey.

Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Wanda; his children, Curt Shipman, Erick Shipman and wife Afton, Darren Shipman, Kori Baughman and husband Josh, Jackie Thompson and Melissa Thompson; his mother, Margaret Brown and step-father, Ronnie Brown. Also surviving are siblings Dewayne and Pamela Shipman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many more nieces and nephews, and so many great friends who have grown to be more like family.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Monday, September 16, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. The funeral service will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 17, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the family to help with medical expenses for Wanda.

Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now