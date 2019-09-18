Odessa American Obituaries
Cynthia (Cindy) Campbell


1960 - 2019
ODESSA - Cynthia (Cindy) Campbell, 59, passed away on September 14, 2019 in Odessa, TX.

Rosary will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 7:00 PM, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM, September 19, 2019, at St. Stephens Catholic Church, 4601 Neely Ave., Midland, Texas, 79707, with Msgr. James Bridges officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Cindy was born in Farmington, New Mexico to Louis and Dorothy Wiesman on May 15, 1960. She attended Kermit High School in Kermit, Texas. She married Charles (Bart) Campbell on June 15, 1991 in Odessa. She worked for Midland Safety & Health for 35 years.

Cindy is preceded in death by Louis and Dorothy Wiesman and her husband, Bart.

Cindy is survived by her son, Preston Campbell of Odessa; sister, Karen and her husband, Freddy Cleere of Odessa, sister, Marilyn and husband, A.J. Wachsmann of Midland; brother, Darrel and wife, Annabel Wiesman of Midland, brother Bobby and wife, Bea Wiesman of Carrizo Springs.

Pallbearers will be Rob Johnson, Jesse Holguin, Ryan Cleere, Chris Miraglia, Chad Wiesman.

Memorials may be given to Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask that donations be made to Pink the Basin, PO Box 7406, Odessa, TX 79760.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019
