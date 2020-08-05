MIDLAND - Cynthia "Cindy" Bennett, age 60, of Midland, TX passed away on August 2, 2020 in Midland. Cindy was born May 3, 1960 to Mary and Danny Bennett in Odessa, TX. She graduated with honors from Permian High School in 1978 and Texas Tech with a degree in Geology in December 1983. She was a member of Permian Basin Landman Association, serving as president from 2001-2002. Cindy worked for Moore Minerals, Apache Oil and SM Energy. Cindy is preceded in death by her father, Danny Bennett. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mary and Gary Harris; stepsister, Kim Van Sicklen of Dallas; stepbrother, Brian and wife, Michelle Harris of Round Rock; stepmother, Jeanette Bennett and her cousin, Max Wilson. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Odessa Humane Society, 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane, Odessa, TX. 79763. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home.