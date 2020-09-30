ODESSA - Cyrena Boggs, age 102 of Odessa, TX passed away on September 26, 2020. Cyrena was born September 15, 1918 in Hamilton, Montana. Her parents were Sadie Jeffries Carman and Lewis Quincy (L.Q.) Carman. She had two siblings, Eugene Carman and Grace Carman. She grew up at U.S. Fish Hatcheries in Montana, Michigan, Kentucky and finally, the one in Dexter, N.M. She graduated from Dexter High School in 1936. She attended college for two years at Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU), and graduated in 1942 from Highlands University at Las Vegas, N.M. with a degree in Home Economics. She spent a couple of those intervening years teaching in one and two room schools around Roswell and Dexter. On May 28, 1942, Cyrena and Harry Boggs were married at her home in Dexter. They were married for 72 years. They had two children, Judy Williams, and Fred Boggs. Cyrena lived in Hagerman for 61 years where she and Harry were teachers in the Hagerman School system. They were members of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes over the years to all age groups, until the age of 82. After retirement, the couple was active in volunteer church building and community activities. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Boggs and brother Eugene as well as her parents Sadie and L.Q. Carman. Survivors include her sister Grace Carman, daughter Judy and her husband Dennis Williams of Odessa, Tx, son Fred and his wife Annette of Roswell, N.M. Grandchildren Beth Knight, Rebecca Kuehn, Robert Wade, Bryan Boggs and Brad Boggs and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 at Ballard Funeral Home with graveside service to follow at 1:00 pm at South Park Cemetery. Rev. Ron Hankins of Odessa, TX will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home, 2200 S. Avenue I, Portales, NM 88130 or your favorite charity
