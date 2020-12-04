ODESSA - On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, our Lord came to MCH's Covid ICU, took Damian's hand, removed his intubation and told him "You don't need this anymore, I'm taking you Home." Damian was born at Odessa's Women's & Children's Hospital to Alvin Gomez & Martha Molina on October 4, 1976.Rosary will be prayed on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at Martinez Funeral Home and Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated by Fr. Mark Woodruff at St. Elizabeth Seton in Odessa, on Tuesday, December 8 at 10 am; Internment will follow at Ector County Cemetery. Masks & Social Distancing are requiredHe attended Gonzales Elementary, Nimitz Jr. High; &, was a 1995 Permian graduate. He enrolled at UTPB but his education was cut short due to testicular cancer. Upon his recovery, he enjoyed visiting the high schools with Dr. Joseph Kaczor & give testimony about his cancer experience & stressed the importance of self-evaluation. With Covid, he documented his journey on FB and pleaded to all who read his postings to observe CDC regulations and not to discount or take the virus lightly.In his short time on earth, Damian lived life to the fullest. He was blessed with an infectious laugh, a booming voice, the most loving & caring of hearts, a family that adored & loved him unconditionally, & an insurmountable number of friends. He adored his "Shoomps," daughter Alexis, his "miracle child" Donovan, and his "little piece of heaven," his grand-daughter, Nevaeh. His love for his other sons, Austin & Jeffrey "Yeffrey" Sweet, was beyond unconditional. Lexi's pursuit of a bachelor's degree and Donovan enrolled in a "Gifted" program were a source of immense pride. His recent marriage added to the family and he couldn't be prouder of "ALL HIS kids and grandkids!" Most of all he loved his Lord. He made his Aunt Katie's favorite scriptures, his own-especially: "God didn't give me a spirit of fear but a power of love and a sound mind." & "I can do all things with Christ who strengthens me."Damian was a die-hard Cowboy, Mojo & Longhorn fan. He loved hearing his mother sing and listening to music-the louder the better, watching George Lopez, Blackish & other re-runs, with Debra. A big treat was barbecuing with his Dad Alvin & his brother Fabian; as was staying with Michele & Byron in Arlington. He relished being spoiled by his "second mother - his beloved, Nina." Best of all, he said his life became complete when he found his lifetime partner: Debra Vasquez. He said she made him feel as if he could conquer the world; and, most of all, having the love he gave returned one thousand-fold. Their first anniversary was celebrated on October 5, 2020.He was preceded in death by his grandparents Francisco & Andrea Gomez and Jesus & Eloisa Molina; and, his uncles Benito Molina and Jesse Villesca.He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra; Daughter Alexis Jade, sons, Donovan, Austin and Jeffrey; his father, Alvin (Rebecca) Gomez; his mother, Martha (Johnny) Alvarado; his 'second mother,' his "Nina," Vickie Gomez; sister, Michele (Byron) Rachal (Arlington, TX); Brother: Fabian (Gracie) Gomez (Odessa) & nieces, Katelynn, Krystal & Abby and nephews Dylan & Dorian. Step-daughters: Breanna (Jack) Gonzalez & Brittni (Dustin) Forehand, Step-son: Bryan (Laurie) Calderon; Step-brothers: Gilbert Dominguez (San Antonio), & Tommy Dominguez (Santa Fe, NM) & Johnny Alvarado, Jr.; and, grandkids: Nevaeh, Zairy, Roman, & Chloe. Aunts, Katie Villesca (Pecos) & Sylbia Molina (NM); Uncles: Frank (Laura) Gomez, Fred (Yolanda) Sotelo (Buda, TX), Ruben (BeryLou) Molina,& Benjamin (Grisel) Molina (McCamey), Ismael (Stella) Dominguez (Gunnison, CO); Special cousins: , Charlie (Michelle) Dominguez (Denver, CO); Marisa Reschman (Frisco), Jerra Villesca (Pecos), Janna Natividad (Ft. Hood) & Zach Gomez (Richardson)Active pallbearers: Ben Peña, Steven Ramirez, Rory Couch, Austin Sweet, Jeffery Sweet & Bryan Calderon. Honorary pallbearers: Byron Rachal, Omero Carrasco, Steve Tercero, Jay Hendricks, Keith Thompson, Sr., Keith Thompson, Jr., John Molina, Sem Solis, Dustin Forehand, and Jack GonzalesThe family acknowledges Fr. Bernardito Gautigan and Dcn. Bobby Wright; all his Covid Care providers, especially Candle Wright; and all family friends for their generous donations, calls, visits, food, prayers and most of all for caring for our beloved Damian.