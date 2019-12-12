|
|
ODESSA, TX - Dana Fay (Ingram) Williams
March 16, 1956 - December 9, 2019
Dana Fay (Ingram) Williams, age 63, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on December 9, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Dana wished to be remembered as she was, so asked for no visitation.
Dana wished to be cremated and her ashes to be spread at her favorite place. Dana was born in Crane, Texas, the daughter of Martin H. and Mary F. Ingram, on March 16, 1956. She was a graduate of Crane High School. Dana married her beloved husband Tom Williams in Odessa, Texas. She retired as vice president at Southwest Heritage Credit Union in Odessa.
Dana is preceded in death by her mother Mary F Ingram, Father Martin H Ingram, and a brother David Ingram of Pasadena.
Dana is survived by her 2 children: Chad Williams and his wife Tonya of Odessa, and Brittney Williams of Odessa: 3 sisters: Karen Steeb and husband Steve of Hoschton, Georgia; Marta Smith and husband Larry of Odessa, Tx; Lana Tull and husband Alan of Andrews, Texas; and 4 grandchildren: Maci, Tayler, Mitch and Isaiah (Boo) and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be given to the COPD Foundation and/or the .
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and best wishes to her Rose (Orona).
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 12, 2019