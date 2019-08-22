|
BAIRD - Dana Louis Gillit, age 56, passed from this life on the morning of August 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana was born on July 29, 1963, in Odessa, Texas, to Carrol and Evelyn Ingram Gillit. He graduated from Baird High School in 1981. Dana had established residences in both Baird and Odessa. In Odessa he was the owner-operator of South Star Oilfield Equipment. He had had ranching interests in the past and loved to fish and hunt.
Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Royce McAdams of Baird; 2 nieces, Danya Maxfield of Austin, Texas, and Macie Kennedy of Bells, Texas; 2 nephews, Keegan Konigsmark of Utah, and Kolby Konigsmark of Redlands, California, as well as a special friend, Emma Carrasco of Odessa.
The family will be holding a graveside service Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Ross Cemetery, Spencer-Price Addition in Baird, Texas. Parker and Parker-Jacobs Funeral Homes of Baird are in charge of arrangements. Viewing will take place all day Friday at Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home, 141 E. 3rd St., Baird, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 22, 2019