Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniel Alexander Ott "Danny" Gifford

Daniel Alexander Ott "Danny" Gifford Obituary
ODESSA, TX - Daniel Alexander "Danny" Ott Gifford, 36, passed from this life Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Friday, August 19, 1983 in Odessa to Brenda Diana Gifford and Jonnie Von Ott. Danny is now with his father, reunited in Heaven. During Danny's short life, he worked various jobs.

Danny was considered by many a comedian/jokester, which was noticed an early age often times, getting him in trouble both at school and at home. He loved to make people laugh. If you were mad or upset when he was around, it was never for long.

Though he was never a morning person, and waking up early was torture to him, he enjoyed fishing and hunting with his dad and brothers. Danny was often seen by many walking all over Odessa. He had many friends but, very few would win his trust. He enjoyed going to the game rooms, working in the yard, tinkering with cans, and surfing the internet. Even though Danny did not have any kids of his own, he did enjoy being around them. Danny lived life his own way and never cared what anyone ever thought of him.

Those left to cherish his love and memory are his mother: Brenda Gifford; maternal grandparents: Frederick "Papi" and Margaret "Mimi" Gifford; brothers: Jason Ott, Joshua Ott and Shawn Ott Gifford and wife Nila Wood Gifford; sisters: Jennifer Ott and Beverly Gifford; nephew: Adrian Gifford; nieces: Madison, Tawny and Sally; along with aunts, uncles, and multiple cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father: Johnnie Nov Ott; paternal grandparents: Dorothy and Kenneth Charles Ott; maternal great-grandmother: Maria Magdalena Valdes; maternal uncle: Henry Gifford; paternal uncle: Mike Ott; aunt: Sally Campbell; and co-pilots/dogs: Major and Tiny.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00 am. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Acres West 24 Hour Chapel. Jimmy Braswell is officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019
