SAN ANGELO - D.B. "Boomer" Kingston was born April 18, 1954, in Ft. Worth, TX, to J.L. and Thelma Kingston and passed away July 23, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas.



He is survived by his wife, Mary; step daughter, Cheri Walton and husband, Chuck, and their daughter, Chloe; step son, Blain Grover and wife Kim, and their children, Becca, Courtney and Layton and two great grandchildren.



He graduated from Kermit High School in 1972 and attended Sul Ross University and Odessa College.



Boomer began his radio career of 40+ years at KVLF in Alpine in 1974 and continued at KERB/Kermit, KGEE/Odessa, KGKL/San Angelo, and KPEP in Eldorado until earlier this year. KGEE was honored by the CMA as a Small Market Station of the Year in 1993 and also recognized by the Texas Association of Broadcasters as the Bonner McLane Public Service Station of the Year (Medium Market) 8 times.



Boomer worked with many charities in the Permian Basin and Concho Valley and served on leadership boards for several.



He also served as CASI's Master of Ceremonies for the Terlingua International Chili Championship for 24 years and assisted at other Texas Championship Cookoffs during that time.



The Memorial Service will be 7:00 P.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude, CASI Scholarship Fund, Tom Green County or .



Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019