LUBBOCK, TX - Daniel Gray, 56, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. He was born in Odessa, Texas on June 5, 1963 to Elmer William Gray and Margaret Karon Harden.



He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything and was beloved by many friends and family. He was a troublemaker in his youth and always had a smile on his face. Daniel was always there for anyone in need and could fix anything except a broken heart.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret (Susie) and Tommie Lewis Murphey.



He is survived by daughters, Danielle Gray of Farmington, NM, Stormy Gray and Abigale Gray of San Angelo, TX, his son, Devin Gray and wife Lauren Gray of Carlsbad, TX. He was blessed with 8 beautiful grandchildren: Joshua, Michael, and Damien Montoya, Race Ashley, Cutler and Bristol Gray, Kellin Palmer, and Kade Carter. He is survived by sister Cynthia O'Keefe and husband Michael of Muskogee, OK, brother Dale Reese of Benbrook, TX, sister Debbie Langston and husband Gene of Weatherford, TX, brother Tony Gray and wife Gwen of Navarre, FL, brother Tom Murphey and wife Cheryl of Millsap, TX, brother Dr. Mark Murphey of Ruston, LA, brother Terry Murphey and wife Kim of Greenwood, TX, brother Kenneth Murphey, of Odessa, TX, sister Melissa Gage and husband Ferel of Mineral Wells, TX, sister Jennifer Gray Rizo and husband Ray of Odessa, TX, and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Friday June 5, 2020, at Sunset Heights Baptist Church in Odessa, TX, starting at 2 pm.



