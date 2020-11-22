ODESSA - Daniel L Blair was born 5th of 7 children to Jeff Blair and Thelma Daniel Blair, November 14, 1935, at home near Robert Lee, Texas. Dan passed away November 20, 2020, in Odessa, Texas.



Dan grew up in Robert Lee, and at age 16, he moved to Odessa to work in the oil fields. He continued oil field work until he was 62 years old. He took some time away, to own and operate a gas station, and also some ranch work. Dan was always a hard worker and needed to stay busy. Dan was a kind, generous, loving man, who enjoyed helping others. After his oil field days, he managed a ranch until he was past 81 years old.



Dan met the love of his life at church, and he and Lennie Frederick were married October 10, 1981. They made their home in Odessa and were faithful, active members of their church, until their failing health caused them to move to an assisted living facility, earlier this year. There, Dan's health continued to decline until his passing.



Dan is survived by his loving soulmate, Lennie, one stepson, Bobby Frederick and wife Alyce, of Florida. A stepdaughter, Carolyn Santos, of Ohio. Also, one brother, Jerry Blair of Robert Lee, Texas, and a sister-in-law, Eula Fay Blair, also of Robert Lee, Texas. Leaving to mourn his passing are numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Dan was predeceased by his parents, Jeff and Thelma Blair, brothers, Jeff Jr., Bill, and Don Blair. Two sisters, Edith McGinley and Ruth Weimer. Two stepsons, Jerry and Donnie Frederick, his mother-in-law, Henrietta Ott, brothers-in-law, Walter Ott, and Billy Ott and wife Edwina.



Due to COVID 19, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 23, at the family plot in the Robert Lee Cemetery. His pastor, Bro. Eddie Humphries officiating.



Arrangements, under the direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home of Crane, Texas.



