Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Turning Point Community Church
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Resources
Daniel Lynn Jeffcoat


2001 - 2019
Daniel Lynn Jeffcoat Obituary
LUBBOCK - Daniel Lynn Jeffcoat was born May 20, 2001in Midland and passed away on December 6, 2019 in Houston. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock. We will celebrate his life of 18 years at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Turning Point Community Church, Lubbock. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Survivors include his parents, Randy and Karen Jeffcoat of Lubbock; two brothers, Matthew Jeffcoat, and Andrew Jeffcoat; and a sister, Rachel Jeffcoat.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
