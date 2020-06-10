Daniel Webber "Dan" Hage
1949 - 2020
GARDENDALE - Daniel "Dan" Webber Hage, age 71, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on June 6, 2020. He was born on January 14, 1949 in Hollis, Oklahoma to the late Ralph Eddy and Ruby Norene (Lightfoot) Hage. He married Linda Kay Whitehead in Odessa, TX on March 5, 2004.

Daniel was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather with a supersized heart. He always made sure his family was well taken care of and loved them dearly. Daniel was also a hardworking man. He worked and retired from the City of Odessa after 32 years. Daniel loved helping people and was very eager to do so. You could always call on him when you needed him. In his free time, he loved traveling and gold prospecting was his passion.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his beloved wife of 16 years: Linda Kay Hage; son: Tommy Hage and wife Kendra of Gardendale; adopted sons: John Hage of Arizona and Russell Hage of Wyoming; brother: Eddie Hage and wife Pat of Odessa; numerous extended family and many dear friends; as well as 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
