TYLER - Danielle Aubrey Singleton



December 7, 1977 - July 7, 2019



Danielle was born in Odessa, Texas to Jerry and Barbara Singleton and passed from this life July 7, 2019 in Tyler, Texas She was our daughter, sister and friend who we loved dearly. She was funny, witty, irascible - she was Danielle. She attended Permian High School in Odessa and was a graduate of Odessa College Physical Therapy Assistant program. She was employed at Nova Medical Center in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Aubrey and Hallie Wilhite, her paternal grandparents Daniel and Berta Singleton, and her father Jerry Singleton. She is survived by her mother Barbara Singleton, sister Renee Stacy, sister-friends Amanda Clark and Amy Woody, and her Shih Tzu Marley. We will miss her so much. At Danielle's request there will be no service. Remember her as you knew her.



In memory of Danielle you may make a donation to the animal rescue Pets Fur People where she found her Shih-Tzu Marley located at 1823 County Rd 386, Tyler, Tx 75708, 903-597-2471 or to the . Published in Odessa American on July 9, 2019