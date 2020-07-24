NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS - Danny Clarence Corzine, 75, of New Braunfels, Texas, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. His strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family and friends carried him through his last three years.



Dan was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on July 22, 1944. He was raised in Goldsmith, Texas and graduated from Odessa High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart, Glyndel Marie Boatman, on January 15, 1965 and shortly thereafter they moved to Fort Worth and began a family. While working at Sherwin Williams, he was transferred to Chicago to manage a warehouse where the family remained for two years. The family then moved back to Odessa where Dan worked in the oil and gas service industry, primarily for Diesel Supply Company, before moving to Tyler, Texas where he worked for H&S Valve Company. Upon retiring in 2011, Dan and his wife moved to New Braunfels.



Dan played golf and competitive softball well into his 50's. He loved working with his hands and could fix almost anything. His work ethic was second to none. Dan had an entertaining sense of humor, never met a stranger and was at ease in conversation with all around him. Possessing a true servant's heart, he routinely helped anyone in need and would often be found assisting his neighbors and friends. During his last months, he was determined to complete every repair around the house for his wife, and when he passed, there was nothing left undone.



Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glyndel, his sons, Darrell Corzine and wife, Cherie, of Odessa, and Shawn Corzine and wife, Shaina Corzine, of New Braunfels, his sister, Anita Miller and husband, Ty, and his uncle, Roger Corzine, both of Odessa, and eight grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Ethel Corzine, his son, Phillip Brent Corzine, and his brother, Tracy Corzine.







In view of current pandemic challenges limiting social interaction, the family will hold a private memorial service in New Braunfels on July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. The family wishes to thank you for your prayers, condolences and the memories you have all shared with us.



