|
|
ABILENE - Danny Joe Maddox, affectionately known to many as "Dancin' Danny" danced his way into Heaven March 27th at his home in Abilene, Texas with his wife and children by his side. Public visitation services will be held at Piersall Funeral Home located at 733 Butternut Street in Abilene on Friday, April 3,2020 from 12PM-5PM and Saturday April 4th from 10AM-1PM. A private graveside service will be held at Potosi Cemetery.
Danny was born on March 29th,1947 To Cleo Jr. and Bessie Jo Maddox. Following his education in Odessa Tx, Danny went on to join the United States Marine Corps in May of 1965 at only 17 years of age. In 1970, he would meet his soon to be bride Susan on the Dance Floor in Odessa, Texas and they would soon welcome the birth of two children Melanie and Chris Maddox.
After serving 5 years during the Vietnam War he came home to Odessa and worked in the oilfield and also attended night school at Odessa College to become an X-ray Tech, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1975, and worked at Odessa Medical Center until 1980. He Moved to Abilene TX in 1981 and began working at Hendrick Medical Center. In 1985 he moved to Cottonwood TX with his wife and Children where they built a home and became part of the Cottonwood and Cross Plains Community. In 1999 with both children moved away, he and his wife moved back to Abilene. Danny retired from Hendrick Medical Center in 2010 after 30 years of service. Along the way Danny made several friends both at Hendrick Medical Center and in many of the local music venues in Abilene while managing the band One Trick Pony with his wife Susan. He earned his nickname quickly and became beloved by his music family for his spirit and inability to stay off the dance floor.
Danny is also a proud brother to 2 younger sisters who loved and adored him. Donna Taylor of Red Oak TX and Nelda Black of Clyde TX, as well as being a beloved Uncle to many Nieces and Nephews. Danny is survived by his wife Susan Maddox and his children Melanie Besecker of Abilene TX and Chris Maddox of San Marcos TX. 3 Grandaughters, Danielle Williams of Clyde TX, Hallie and Cassidy Besecker of Seattle WA, and a Great-Grandaughter Lily Phillips of Clyde TX.
The family wishes to thank all of his friends and family for the love and support they have given throughout the years and his Hendrick Medical Center Co-workers who loved him like a Father. In lieu of flowers the Family asks that you make donations to The in Memory of or In Honor of Danny Maddox. Abilene , 301 South Pioneer Dr. Suite 105, Abilene, TX 79605. . Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Odessa American on Apr. 3, 2020