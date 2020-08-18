1/1
Danny Mack Zant
ODESSA - Danny Mack Zant, age 75, of Odessa, TX, passed away on August 12, 2020 in Ward County, TX. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Dr. Jimmy Braswell officiating. Danny Mack was born March 3, 1945 to Lonnie A. Zant and Mildred Eileen Zant in Abilene, TX. Danny attended college at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. He married Mavis J. Zant, May 11, 2000 in Hilda, TX. They had a strong and loving marriage and did everything together. His favorite vacation was a birthday cruise to the Bahamas in 2011. Danny loved their vacation place in Davis Mountain Resort, Ft Davis, TX. He and Mavis went there often. He had a black belt in Tae Kwan Do. He loved exercising, lifting weights, and walking daily. He worked at Sivalls in Odessa, Texas as the Purchasing Agent for several years. He attended Boulder School of Massage in Boulder, CO and he owned Body Centered Therapy Business for 27 years in Odessa, TX. Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Eileen Zant; father in law Macon Henry and his wife Evelyn Henry of TX; stepson Danny Ray Light of Odessa, TX; brother in law Leon Henry and wife Sylvia of LA; nephew Bryan Holbrook of TX. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Zant DeAngelis and her husband Jonathan of CA; Whitney Zant and her husband Mark of TX; stepdaughter LaVern Herrera and husband Ernesto of El Paso, TX; stepdaughter Kristi Light of Midland, TX; sister Sara Huhn and her husband William of TX; sister in law Gwen Boyd and her husband Kirby of TX; sister in law Jan Holbrook and her husband Vaughn of TX; grandson Nicolas Herrera of El Paso, TX; nephews Jeffery Huhn of TX, Charles Boyd and wife Elizabeth of TX, David Boyd of TX, Jonathan Holbrook and his wife Francesca of TX, Johnny Leon Henry of LA, Josh Henry of LA; nieces, Ashley Huhn of CT, Angel Hennigan of LA, Tiffanie Kring and her husband of LA. David loved the Lord and read his Bible daily. He started and ended each day saying prayers with Mavis. His favorite verses were John 3:16 and Psalms 23. He witnessed his beliefs and had a close relationship with GOD. He and his wife attended First Baptist Church, Odessa, TX. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. He had such love and pride for all his family. He will be missed. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
