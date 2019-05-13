GENESEO, KS - Danny Ray Garrett, 68, of Geneseo, Kansas, passed away May 10, 2019 at his home. He was born June 8, 1950 in Odessa, Texas, the son of Junior and Ernesteen (Lawrence) Garrett. Danny graduated from Lamar High School, Lamar, Colorado, with the class of 1968. He has resided in Geneseo since January 2019, formerly of Odessa, Texas. Danny was an x-ray technician in Odessa and Arlington, Texas for 40 years. He loved his motorcycles, enjoyed reading, drawing and working with leather. Danny's grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. On March 1, 2000, Danny was united in marriage with Barbara Sauer in Odessa, Texas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four daughters, Tammy Vanburen and husband Jeff of Showalter, TX, Tricha Garrett of Lubbock, TX, Heidi Razo of Bedford, TX, and Demesia Razo and husband Vince of Ft. Worth, TX; two step-brothers, Kenny O'Quinn of Phoenix, AZ, and Benjamin Razo of North Richland Hills, TX; siblings, Ernie, Jeff, Donna and Jodi; ten grandchildren, Justin, Mya, Dean, Brittany, Brandon, Addie, Jesse, Dejia, Kenny, and Tyler; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Carolyn; and brother, Ronnie Garrett. Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 P.M., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons, with Father Patrick Kotrba officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. A Parish Rosary will be said at 6:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be given to in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Published in Odessa American on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary