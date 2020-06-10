ODESSA - Danny R. Henry, born March 18, 1948 in Odessa, Texas to Carl and Ada Mae Henry, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Danny fought a long hard battle with diabetes and its many complications. A strong belief in God and his faith pulled him thru.
Services for Danny will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Henry of 29 years; daughter, Shannon Alfaro of Odessa; son, Rob and his wife, Amber of Borger, Texas; daughter Kimberly Phillips and husband, Jon of Odessa, Texas; son, Henry "Bubba" Clark of Odessa, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Shandon, Austin, and Alaxis; 1 great grandchild, Aizlea "Judy"; sister, Linda Anderson and husband, Charlie of Odessa, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was devoted to his family. He was a quiet man, very smart in his dealings with business and daily life but, he had a soft heart of gold for those he loved, especially his grandchildren.
Danny had a great sense of humor which he never lost, right up to the last days. He was always quick with a funny comeback during most any conversation. We have many fond memories of Danny's "quips" and situations where he had everyone laughing.
Prior to his illness Danny was an active member at the local VFW Post 4372, where he worked and played Bingo. He loved the occasional trips to Las Vegas and Hobbs, as well as reading old westerns, watching TV, and the daily cryptoquips in the paper.
Danny was a Veteran. Past State Commander Danny R. Henry, a Life Member of Paul G. Mahoney Post 4372 in Odessa, Texas has been a VFW member since 1970. Comrade Henry has served in many capacities on the Post, District and State levels.
Danny was an All-American Post Commander in 1995-96 and earned honors as Captain of the team of All State Post Commanders in 1995-96. He was an All-American District Commander in 1995-96 and was Captain of the all State District Commanders in 1995-96.
He was National Aide de Camp Recruiting Class in 1996-97 and winner of the J. T. Rutherford Award. Danny was elected as Junior Vice Commander to the Department of Texas in 1999-2000 where he progressed to Senior Vice Commander in 2000-2001 and ultimately served as State Commander of the Department of Texas in 2001-2002. Danny completed a two-year term as National Council Member from August 2004 to August 2006.
Comrade Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 with the 2nd Battalion, 31st Infantry, 7th Infantry Division. His overseas service was in Korea where he earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medial.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Carl Henry; mother, Ada Mae Henry; sister, Jackie; daughter, Susan; and granddaughter, Maddie.
The family would like to offer our most heartfelt, sincere gratitude to the staff and techs of complete Dialysis Care of Odessa. Also, to Dr. Gibbons, Dr. Augusala, and Dr. Li. The care that Danny received was outstanding. A very special thank you to VFW Post 2466 Lubbock Color Guard and the Patriot Riders Guard for stepping up to help us celebrate our veteran and send him off in military style.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2466 Color Guard or the Patriot Riders Color Guard.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Services for Danny will be held 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Henry of 29 years; daughter, Shannon Alfaro of Odessa; son, Rob and his wife, Amber of Borger, Texas; daughter Kimberly Phillips and husband, Jon of Odessa, Texas; son, Henry "Bubba" Clark of Odessa, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Ashleigh, Shandon, Austin, and Alaxis; 1 great grandchild, Aizlea "Judy"; sister, Linda Anderson and husband, Charlie of Odessa, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was devoted to his family. He was a quiet man, very smart in his dealings with business and daily life but, he had a soft heart of gold for those he loved, especially his grandchildren.
Danny had a great sense of humor which he never lost, right up to the last days. He was always quick with a funny comeback during most any conversation. We have many fond memories of Danny's "quips" and situations where he had everyone laughing.
Prior to his illness Danny was an active member at the local VFW Post 4372, where he worked and played Bingo. He loved the occasional trips to Las Vegas and Hobbs, as well as reading old westerns, watching TV, and the daily cryptoquips in the paper.
Danny was a Veteran. Past State Commander Danny R. Henry, a Life Member of Paul G. Mahoney Post 4372 in Odessa, Texas has been a VFW member since 1970. Comrade Henry has served in many capacities on the Post, District and State levels.
Danny was an All-American Post Commander in 1995-96 and earned honors as Captain of the team of All State Post Commanders in 1995-96. He was an All-American District Commander in 1995-96 and was Captain of the all State District Commanders in 1995-96.
He was National Aide de Camp Recruiting Class in 1996-97 and winner of the J. T. Rutherford Award. Danny was elected as Junior Vice Commander to the Department of Texas in 1999-2000 where he progressed to Senior Vice Commander in 2000-2001 and ultimately served as State Commander of the Department of Texas in 2001-2002. Danny completed a two-year term as National Council Member from August 2004 to August 2006.
Comrade Henry served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1969 with the 2nd Battalion, 31st Infantry, 7th Infantry Division. His overseas service was in Korea where he earned the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medial.
Danny is preceded in death by his father, Carl Henry; mother, Ada Mae Henry; sister, Jackie; daughter, Susan; and granddaughter, Maddie.
The family would like to offer our most heartfelt, sincere gratitude to the staff and techs of complete Dialysis Care of Odessa. Also, to Dr. Gibbons, Dr. Augusala, and Dr. Li. The care that Danny received was outstanding. A very special thank you to VFW Post 2466 Lubbock Color Guard and the Patriot Riders Guard for stepping up to help us celebrate our veteran and send him off in military style.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2466 Color Guard or the Patriot Riders Color Guard.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 10, 2020.