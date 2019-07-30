Home

Danny Ray Gentry Obituary
MIDLAND - Danny Ray Gentry, 65, of Midland, died Sunday, July 27, 2019, in Midland. Funeral service will be held at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at at 10:00am. The family will receive guest from 7:00pm-9:00pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by sons, Bryan Gentry and Michael Gentry. Arrangements are by NALLEY PICKLE AND WELCH FUNERAL HOME of Midland.
Published in Odessa American on July 30, 2019
