ODESSA - David C. Shepard, 85, of Odessa, TX met his Savior on November 17, 2019 at his home after a short illness. David was born in Taylor, TX on June 30, 1934 to Charley Schirpik and Edna Yung Schirpik. The family name was later changed to Shepard. He was a graduate of Pecos High School. He attended A year at Abilene Christian College . He married Joyce Ann Green in El Paso and later volunteered for military service, stationed at the Amarillo Air Force Base, where he served in the Pharmacy. Later he was married to Irene Garrett. He retired with the Midland County Appraisal District. He married Teresa Ford Nov.25, 2017, giving them almost 2 years of happiness. David was a farmer at heart. For years he planted an acre of his land in food crops and shared his crop with friends at church and many others. He was a faithful Christian and attended Parkview church of Christ for many years, where he served for years in many capacities. David was preceded in death by his parents, Charley Schirpic & Edna Schirpik Kirkbride, Joyce Ann Shepard, Irene Shepard, Linda Harvey, Barbara Duncan, & Rick Garrett. David is survived by his loving wife, Teresa, David Charles Shepard, Jr., & wife Julee of Bozeman, MT, Judy Hanes & Debra DeHay of Odessa, Paula Slusher of North Richland Hills & Janiece Charlez of Temple. Services are entrusted to Odessa Funeral Home. A visitation is scheduled Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Parkview church of Christ, 1700 Park Blvd, Odessa, TX. A memorial will follow at 2:00 PM at Parkview church of Christ. The family suggest memorials be made to: World Video Bible School (WVBS.org) or NM Christian Children's Home (nmcch.org). Online Condolence may be made at www.odessafuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 21, 2019