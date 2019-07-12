Home

David Charles Pritschow


1952 - 2019
David Charles Pritschow Obituary
ARGYLE - David Charles Pritschow of Argyle Texas passed away July 8, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born on September 11, 1952 to Dr. Arnold Pritschow and Datha Pritschow in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Graveside Service will be held on July 13, 2019 at 10:00am at the Crane County Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Nichols Funeral Home.

He is survived by his beloved son, Michael Pritschow and wife Kellie of Argyle, Texas; son David Charles Pritschow Jr. of Zephrhills, Florida; brother Steve Pritschow and wife Lenora of Plano, Texas; brother Paul Pritschow and wife Diane of Papillion, Nebraska; brother Mark Ouellette and wife Shay of Snyder, Texas; cherished and beloved grandchildren Madison and Grayson Pritschow and many other family members and friends.

Published in Odessa American on July 12, 2019
