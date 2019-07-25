ODESSA - David Darwin Dye, 57, of Odessa, Texas passed July 22, 2019. He was born in Abilene, Texas January 13, 1962 to James Darwin Dye and Evelyn Flanagan-Dye.



David attended school at Judson High School in Converse, Texas. He lived his youthful years with his father in Big Spring, San Antonio and Marion, Texas. He spoke fondly of his early youth, and adult years involved in the advertisement business of signs and billboards in San Antonio. David had many skills. His many interest included GOD, Siddha Yoga, reading, financial, singing, gardening, animal care, and drums. He fondly cherished memories of old San Antonio, and the Spurs. Odessa College truck driving school awarded him their highest award the Harold Jenkins Excellence, in 2010, along with their lowest award of Class Clown. He was self-employed.



David's mother passed when he was a toddler. Family said that he would make his own bed and get himself ready for church. He rededicated his life to Christ January 2014. David lived life full throttle, until he physically died twice December 2014. God allowed his body breath again to fulfill his calling. David often said, "GOD does many things. It is not important to how it is done; it is that GOD did it."



Preceded by his father James "Jim" Dye, his mother Evelyn, and stepmother Phyllis. Brother James Walker. Grandparents: Dale & Thelma Kohler-Dye of S. D.; William H. Flanagan & Wilma Pruitt-Hollowell of Abilene, and uncle: Erwin Dye of Minn.



Survivors are his wife and dearest friend Mary Felkins Dye. Stepdaughters Misty & Justin Ballard, Christine & Daniel Hail, Melissa & Derek Kreutzer, and Cassidy & Travis Norwood. Victoria & Daniel Rodriguez, and Roxie & Scotty Wells, Dennis J. Dye and Carol Dye Scott Of S. D. Many in-laws, stepgrandkids, nieces, and nephews.



Gathering @ Acres West Funeral Chapel Saturday July 27th @ 2 pm in the Back Chapel. Published in Odessa American on July 25, 2019