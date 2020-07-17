1/1
David Earl Miller
ODESSA - David Earl Miller, age 72, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born on Thursday, December 11, 1947 in Brownwood, TX to Thomas Jefferson Davis Miller and Merdie Lee (Slate) Miller.

David married the love of his life, Joy Yvonne Westberry, in Odessa on November 7, 1969. Together they built a loving family. She preceded him in death April 27, 2019. David honorably served our country in the United States Army from 1964-1967 and was a truck driver for over 30 years. Many knew him by his CB handle "Tailwind". In his past time he enjoyed working on lawn mowers. David was a simple and quiet man but also had a good sense of humor. He dearly loved his family and his 7 precious dogs.

Those left to cherish his love and memories are his son: Timothy Fooshee and wife Stephanie of Odessa; six daughters: Tammy Torres of Odessa, Tonya Garcia and husband Adam of Goldsmith, Teresa Miller and wife Laquita of Odessa, Trinity Brown and husband Johnny, of Odessa, Tina Langham and husband Craig of Gardendale and Toni Strickland of Electra; three brothers: Thomas "Tommy" Miller, James Miller and wife Jane, both of Brownwood, and Roy Miller of Cleburne, TX; three sisters: Vonda Gean Evens Williamson of Early, TX, Merdie Fulton and Elizabeth "Katt" Wilkins Lunceford, both of Odessa; thirty-one grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents: his beloved wife: Joy; four sisters: Verna Lee Hartzell Fox, Dolly (Dot) Chamberlain, Ollie MoDean Van Huss, and Martha Shirey and one infant brother: Johnny Miller.

Visitation will be held at Acres West on Friday, July 17th from 4 to 6 pm.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Acres West Funeral Chapel and Crematory
8115 W. University Blvd.
West Odessa, TX 79764
432-381-9000
