ODESSA, TX - Friend to many, stranger to none, missed by all. He never saw a line he wouldn't cross.



David Kenyon Baker was born in McCamey, TX on March 8, 1951 to John C. and Ova Pearl Baker. He graduated as a McCamey Badger in 1969 and later served in the US Army from 1971 to 1973, in which he served overseas in South Korea. He went on to dedicate 38 years of his life to being a lineman for AT&T, which he officially retired from in 2010.



David went to meet his beloved Savior on Thursday, April 18, 2019. His celebration of life will be held at his home church of Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Odessa, TX on May 4th at 1 PM. Graveside services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, TX on May 5th at 10 AM.



He is survived by his two children, John Baker, of Odessa, TX and Kendra Baker of San Antonio, TX. As the 7th of 8 children, he is also survived by his older brother, Dariel and wife Sue Baker, of Evansville, IN; older sister, Judy and husband, Bill Eyler of McCamey, TX; and younger brother, Johnny and wife Theresa Baker of Bartlesville, OK.



Please send memorials to Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Odessa, Texas. Published in Odessa American on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary