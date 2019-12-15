|
ODESSA - David Lee Atherton, 81, of Odessa, Texas, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 8, 2019.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon (Wise) Atherton; their son, Douglas Atherton and wife Vonda; daughter Kelli Atherton; daughter Jennifer Feldmann and husband Bruce; brother Larry Atherton and wife Sharon, sister-in-law Nancy Atherton and children Scott and Julie; grandchildren Alex Stewart and husband Sheldon; Austin Atherton; Randi Hughes and husband Adrian; Courtney Atherton, Elizabeth Feldmann, Zoe Atherton and partner Matt, John Feldmann, Julia Feldmann, and Samuel Feldmann; great-grandchildren Lillianne Stewart, Jackson and Barrett Hughes.
David is preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Nellie Atherton, and brother Albert Atherton.
Dave grew up in Iowa where he met and married the love of his life, Sharon. In 1971 they moved their family to Odessa, Texas when he accepted a job at Odessa College as an automotive professor. He later went on to help develop the autobody program which he ran until his retirement. David was known in the community for his kind, generous, and glowing spirit. He was an active member at Life Unlimited Church where he devoted many hours of his life in service to others. Dave never met a stranger and loved to talk to people from all walks of life. He will forever be remembered for his helping hand given to any single person who needed it, and his ability to make everyone his friend.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of David Atherton at Life Unlimited Church in Odessa TX, 4224 NE Loop 338 on February 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. The family looks forward to celebrating his life while sharing joyful times and memories with the many life he's touched.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 15, 2019