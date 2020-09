ODESSA, TEXAS - David Lee Duran, 30, of Odessa, Texas, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Pecos, Texas. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 am Thursday September 24, 2020, at Martinez Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 1pm at Ector County Cemetery the Odessa II Section Pastor: Pete Landa is officiating. Arrangements are by MARTINEZ FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY of Odessa, texas.



