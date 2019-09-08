|
|
WOODSBORO - - David Ray Murray of Woodsboro, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 31, 2019 at the age of 72.
David was born on June 1, 1947 in Odessa, Texas. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1966 and received a degree in finance from Texas Tech University in 1970.vDavid worked in finance for several years before returning to West Texas to work for Shell Oil in various positions in the oil field. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, sports and cheering the Odessa Bronchos. David was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Hazel Murray of Odessa. He is survived by his wife, Jill Murray of Woodsboro. His daughter, Melissa Murray Reinarz, his son-in-law Clay and his grandchildren Carson, Reagan, Rylee and Bailey, all of New Braunfels. And his brother and sister-in-law Gary and Patsy Murray of Odessa and nephew, Bryan Murray of Longview. Donations in his memory can be directed to First Baptist Church, Woodsboro or Odessa High School Athletic Booster Club.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 8, 2019