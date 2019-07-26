|
ODESSA - David Ray Shipman, age 64, passed from this life Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Friday, September 10, 1954 in Abilene, TX.
David was the quarterback for the Permian High School Football team from 1970-1973. In the 1972-73 season David led the Permian Panthers to their second State Championship. After his great success at Permian He went on to be the quarterback for Texas A&M University.
David was an avid bow hunter with an extraordinary skill as a bowman. He had a great time hunting deer, birds, and exotics. He also enjoyed fishing and outdoor sports. He was an exceptional outdoorsman. For David, his sun shines through his grandbabies. His Aunt Geet remembers taking care of his little malti-poo dog, Bonnie Boo. Bonnie Boo came into his life in 2016 and has been by his side ever since. One of David's favorite moments was when Aunt Geet would make him chicken fried steak.
David was an electrician by trade and started DSR Electric in 2007. He built a phenomenal business through hard work, honesty, and a desire to the job right the first time. He was a brilliant man with a deep seated faith in our Saviour.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Gaye Brammer Shipman; son: Jacob Shipman and wife Brandie of Odessa; daughter: Geni Bell and husband Jimmy of Odessa; and grandchildren: Sophie Shipman, Emilie Bell and J.J. Bell.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 am Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church (2801 Iola Drive, Odessa, TX 79764). Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
Published in Odessa American on July 26, 2019