MIDLAND - David Scott Harris, beloved husband and father, lost his long and very hard-fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at age 64.
David was born on April 13, 1955 in Houston, TX to Pete and Frankye Harris. He grew up enjoying the beach, boating and fishing in Corpus Christi, TX.
He attended college in Uvalde, TX where he obtained his private pilot's license, having a life-long passion for aviation.
David met the love of his life, Anita, in February of 1977, on a ski trip. They were married just a few months later in June. Anita and David settled in Odessa, TX and started a family. He enjoyed 25 years at Marco Steel & Aluminum Co. where he valued his customers as friends.
David is survived by his wife Anita of 42 years, son Austin Harris and wife Amber of Odessa, Holly Barron and husband Nate of Round Rock. Brothers Doug Harris and wife Marcia, and Don Harris of Corpus Christi. Grandchildren Hunter, Inara, Tyler, Charlee, Brady and Landry. Mother-in law Vicky Simpson and sister-in law Julie Goodson of Georgetown. Nieces Delanie Storey, Darby Goodson, Kelly Frazee and nephew Clint Harris and families.
David had a great love for his family and for life. Throughout his courageous battle, he said every day, "I will never stop fighting and never give up!" He passed peacefully surrounded by family and his sweet dog, Dixie.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 4pm on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Stonegate Fellowship in Odessa with Randy Unruh officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 7, 2020