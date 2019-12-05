|
ODESSA - David Thomas Young, 50 years old, of Odessa, Texas passed away on November 29, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Friends and family viewing will be from 5PM - 8PM on Friday, December 6th, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 7th at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens following the service. Services will be lead by pastor Doug Herget of Odessa Tabernacle/MCH.
David was born in El Paso, Texas to Joe and Dee Young on August 22, 1969. He went to school in Odessa, Texas at Odessa High School. He married Sheri Rae Young on March 21, 2009 at The Inn of The Mountain Gods in Ruidoso, New Mexico. David began His career with Frito Lay in 1989. He worked for Frito Lay as one of the top sales representatives for 30 years, up until the day of his passing. Through his career he received multiple awards and recognitions for his outstanding dedication to Frito Lay. He took great joy in his hob and family, always strived to do his very best every day.
David truly was a family man! He was an amazing husband, a wonderful father, son and grandfather. He was loved by all friends and family. He loved talking to everybody and was always willing to offer a helping hand and never knew a single enemy. David was more than just the glue that held the family together, he was truly a hero to his family! Our loss of him will forever leave a hole in our hearts.
David is survived by his wife Sheri Young; sons Justin Young and his wife Cynthia, Jeff Young and his wife Izabel; daughters Kaylee Marin and her husband Anthony and Katie Pierce; grandson Asher Young; his mother Dee Young; sisters Susan Johnson and her husband Michel and Diane Young; nephews Seth Wilson, Logan Wilson, Dillon Wilson and his wife Steffany and their daughter Cecelia, Aphtan Edwards and his wife Taylor and their children Axton, Arya and Tristan Ziemke.
Carrying David to his final resting place will be dearly loved ones and friends. Pallbearers will be Justin Young, Jeff Young, Anthony Marin, Hayden Crotwell, David Crotwell, David Crotwell, Greg Murdock, Shawn Havner and Alan Kilgore.
The family of David wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all the family and friends who have visited, brought food and been here to offer unwavering support.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 5, 2019